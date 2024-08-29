Marketplace.
Bomb Cosmetics Land Of Nod Gift Set

Bomb Cosmetics Land Of Nod Gift Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Prestige Touch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£16.99

£16.99/each

Bomb Cosmetics Land Of Nod Gift Set
Break up with stress and get to know our calming Land of Nod Gift Pack. Each product contains essential oils designed to leave you feeling relaxed and in a lull.This Gift Pack contains:Bomb-Jamin Button Blaster: Let the sweet vanilla frosting infused waters with lashings of cocoa butter, shea butter and Clary Sage & Cedarwood pure essential oils calm your mood. Creating a moisturising pool for you to bathe in, this Bath Blaster is perfect for unwinding after a long day.Silver Linings Blaster: Struggling to switch off? Pop this dreamy Bath Blaster in your tub, and relax in the milky blue waters. Containing a snoozy lullaby of pure Lavender & Jasmine essential oils, and a fragrance of lavender wrapped in scents of caramel, musk and vanilla to rock you to sleep.The Dream Machine Mallow: Problems sleeping? Activate the dream machine and prepare for a good night's rest! Releasing comforting and skin softening butters in its wake, and filled with Geranium and Lavender essential oils, this Mallow will help nourish your skin and send you to the land of nod in no time.Lavender Creamer: This Bomb Cosmetics Bath Creamer was one of the first types we launched and it still remains a firm favourite. A relaxing Lavender fragrance, coupled with real Lavender and Geranium essential oils ensures a peaceful and tranquil bathing experience. Hand rolled in real Lavender petals.Button Babe Soap: A “wonder” bar lovingly made with a soothing recipe of pure Lavender and Geranium oils, to help relax and calm."

View all Bathing Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here