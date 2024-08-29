Marketplace.
image 1 of Combat Fuel Clear Whey Protein - Cola, 490g Tub
image 1 of Combat Fuel Clear Whey Protein - Cola, 490g Tubimage 2 of Combat Fuel Clear Whey Protein - Cola, 490g Tub

Combat Fuel Clear Whey Protein - Cola, 490g Tub

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Prestige Touch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£33.99

£33.99/each

Clear Whey Protein
Clear Whey Protein isn’t just another protein shake. We get it, as delicious as our Premium Whey Protein is, sometimes something refreshing is a better alternative. So we took extremely high-quality hydrolysed whey protein and created a light, thirst-quenching, refreshing alternative that’s more like juice than a heavy sitting milky protein shake!What’s more unlike any other clear whey protein on the market ours contains AstraGin® to aid absorption giving you the best bang for your buck!This product is not categorised as herbal medicine, it is sold as a food supplement. The statement contained on the label does not imply that this product has any medicinal properties, use or efficacy. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet. Store in a cool dry place and keep out of reach of children.INGREDIENTS: Clear Whey Protein (MILK), Malic Acid, Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose), AstraGin® (Astragalus Membranaceus And Panax Notoginseng Root Extract) Colouring.
AstraGin® for absorptionNo fillersSuperior mixability
Pack size: 490g

View all Sports Nutrition

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here