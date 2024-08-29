Marketplace.
image 1 of Most Likely 2 friends edition
image 1 of Most Likely 2 friends editionimage 2 of Most Likely 2 friends editionimage 3 of Most Likely 2 friends edition

Most Likely 2 friends edition

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Prestige Touch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£24.99

£24.99/each

Most Likely 2 friends edition
Most likely 2? Friend Edition is the hilarious adult party game that reveals exactly what your friends think about you!It’s the outrageous party game with questions like Which Friend is most likely to … Win a fight with a kangaroo or Which Friend is most likely to … Fancy one of their cousins?Which friend is most likely to? Find out today!

View all Games

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here