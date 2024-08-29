Family Fortunes: The Late Late Night Edition Game

The Family Fortunes: The Late Late Night Edition Game has 400 survey questions that are for adults only! Remember to put the kids to bed before you answer survey questions that are anything but family-friendly. Survey Says you're in for some naughty laughs as you and your friends out-guess, out-think and out-wrong one another in this ultimate late late night game.

The adult board game features the classic Family Fortunes format

For extra fun, download the free Gamestar+ App on a compatible smart device (Android or iOS, not included) for sound effects

Includes 400 survey questions

Suitable for 2 or more players

Contents: 200x double-sided survey cards, 1x cover card, 1x scoreboard, 1x dry erase marker and 1x instructions