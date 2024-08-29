Naia Chest of 3 Drawers in Jackson Hickory Oak

The Naia bedroom collection offers a tribute to timeless furniture design with a modern edge. With storage available in a good range of configurations, Naia can easily fit into your interior and provide the space you need for clothes and more. Also featuring a selection of sideboards for the lounge & dining room you can continue the same style throughout the home. Available in your choice of four different colourways: Oak, bold matte black, high-impact glossy white or concrete with white high gloss fronts to create the space you desire!