Marketplace.
image 1 of Naia Chest of 3 Drawers in Jackson Hickory Oak
image 1 of Naia Chest of 3 Drawers in Jackson Hickory Oakimage 2 of Naia Chest of 3 Drawers in Jackson Hickory Oakimage 3 of Naia Chest of 3 Drawers in Jackson Hickory Oakimage 4 of Naia Chest of 3 Drawers in Jackson Hickory Oakimage 5 of Naia Chest of 3 Drawers in Jackson Hickory Oak

Naia Chest of 3 Drawers in Jackson Hickory Oak

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£149.99

£149.99/each

Naia Chest of 3 Drawers in Jackson Hickory Oak
The Naia bedroom collection offers a tribute to timeless furniture design with a modern edge. With storage available in a good range of configurations, Naia can easily fit into your interior and provide the space you need for clothes and more. Also featuring a selection of sideboards for the lounge & dining room you can continue the same style throughout the home. Available in your choice of four different colourways: Oak, bold matte black, high-impact glossy white or concrete with white high gloss fronts to create the space you desire!
High quality laminated board (resistant to damage and scratchesmoisture and high temperature)Easy gliding drawer runnersStylish and contemporary

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here