Kimmy Bar Stool in Grey Fabic Set of 2

Elevate your seating with our chic bar stools, featuring a gas lift and swivel for ultimate comfort. The anthracite fabric and horizontal stitching add a touch of elegance, while the sturdy matte black base ensures lasting style. Sold in pairs for a complete set.

Soft anthracite microfiber upholstery with a raw industrial look Made of fire resistant materials Horizontal stitching for a more textured look Features a swivel function and a footrest Steady trumpet base made of black powder coated steel

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)