Ibiza Tall Round Bar Table with Black Ash Top and Matt Black Base

Ibiza Tall Round Bar Table with Black Ash Top and Matt Black Base
Upgrade your bar area with our sleek round table, boasting a matt black lacquered ash veneer top. The table's design is completed with a matt black rough powder-coated steel trumpet base, offering a stylish and sturdy gathering spot.
Modernminimalistic designCarefully selected materials that are easy to maintainTrumpet foot provide a sturdy basePerfect for entertaining

