Marketplace.
image 1 of I_Oregon Bar Stool in Brown One Supplied

I_Oregon Bar Stool in Brown One Supplied

No ratings yet

Write a review

£119.99

£119.99/each

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

I_Oregon Bar Stool in Brown One Supplied
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with our bar stool, featuring a luxurious vintage brandy finish complemented by cream and zigzag stitching. The sophisticated matte black steel trumpet base is equipped with a gas lift and swivel capabilities, ensuring both comfort and versatility. Available in a set of two for a harmonious design.
Contemporary design with subtle cream stitching for visual interestHeight-adjustable with swivel functionSoft L-shaped seat with short backrest offers supportFootrest for comfortable seatingMade of fire resistant materials

Number of uses

1
Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here