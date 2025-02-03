I_Oregon Bar Stool in Brown One Supplied

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with our bar stool, featuring a luxurious vintage brandy finish complemented by cream and zigzag stitching. The sophisticated matte black steel trumpet base is equipped with a gas lift and swivel capabilities, ensuring both comfort and versatility. Available in a set of two for a harmonious design.

Contemporary design with subtle cream stitching for visual interest Height-adjustable with swivel function Soft L-shaped seat with short backrest offers support Footrest for comfortable seating Made of fire resistant materials

Number of uses

1

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)