Marketplace.
image 1 of I_Oregon Bar Stool in Black One Supplied

I_Oregon Bar Stool in Black One Supplied

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

I_Oregon Bar Stool in Black One Supplied
Enhance your seating experience with our sleek bar stool, designed with a vintage black finish and adorned with cream and zigzag stitching for a touch of elegance. The robust matte black steel base features a gas lift and swivel function, blending functionality with a modern aesthetic. Offered in pairs for your convenience.
Contemporary design with subtle cream zig-zag lining for visual interestHeight-adjustable with swivel functionSoft L-shaped seat with backrest for supportFootrest for comfortable seatingMade of fire-resistant materials

Number of uses

1
Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here