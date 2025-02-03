I_Oregon Bar Stool in Black One Supplied

Enhance your seating experience with our sleek bar stool, designed with a vintage black finish and adorned with cream and zigzag stitching for a touch of elegance. The robust matte black steel base features a gas lift and swivel function, blending functionality with a modern aesthetic. Offered in pairs for your convenience.

Contemporary design with subtle cream zig-zag lining for visual interest Height-adjustable with swivel function Soft L-shaped seat with backrest for support Footrest for comfortable seating Made of fire-resistant materials

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)