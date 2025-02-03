Marketplace.
image 1 of I_Oregon Bar Chair in Black One Supplied

I_Oregon Bar Chair in Black One Supplied

No ratings yet

Write a review

£229.99

£229.99/each

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

I_Oregon Bar Chair in Black One Supplied
Step up to style with this pair of bar stools, featuring vintage black upholstery with eye-catching cream and zigzag stitching. The matte black steel base adds a touch of industrial chic, perfect for creating a sophisticated yet comfortable seating area.
Contemporary design with subtle vintage effect for visual interestCream stitching on the seatFootrest for comfortable seatingFire resistant materialsSet of 2 reduces the amount of packaging

Number of uses

1
Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here