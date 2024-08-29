Roxby Bar Stool, Black and Oak Set of 2

Elevate your home with our stylish bar stools, featuring a lustrous oak veneer and a matte black rubberwood base. These stools are sold in pairs, offering a seamless blend of durability and design for any modern interior.

An expressive bar stool with a contrasting look Rounded seat with curved backrest Lacquered oak veneer seat and back Black lacquered wooden base with footrest Set of 2 reduces the amount of packaging

Number of uses

1