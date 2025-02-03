I_Oregon Bar Chair in Brown One Supplied

Step up your home decor with this chic bar stool, upholstered in vintage brandy PU leather with distinctive cream zigzag stitching. The matte black rough powder-coated steel base adds a sleek, contemporary touch, perfect for any modern space. Available in a convenient set of two.

Contemporary design with subtle vintage effect for visual interest Soft L-shaped seat with short backrest offers support Footrest for comfortable seating Made of practical and easy-care materials Set of 2 reduces the amount of packaging with a positive environmental impact

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)