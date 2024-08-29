Marketplace.
image 1 of Plump Light Grey Swivel Bar Stool with Open Back
image 1 of Plump Light Grey Swivel Bar Stool with Open Backimage 2 of Plump Light Grey Swivel Bar Stool with Open Backimage 3 of Plump Light Grey Swivel Bar Stool with Open Backimage 4 of Plump Light Grey Swivel Bar Stool with Open Backimage 5 of Plump Light Grey Swivel Bar Stool with Open Back

Plump Light Grey Swivel Bar Stool with Open Back

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

Plump Light Grey Swivel Bar Stool with Open Back
This bar stool offers both style and functionality for your bar or kitchen counter. Upholstered in light grey modern polymer and supported by a trumpet base chrome steel, it exudes modern elegance. With gas lift and swivel features, this stool provides comfort and flexibility for your seating needs.
Adjustable heightFootrest provide comfortRound and soft shapesCurved back offers a comfortable seating solution

Number of uses

1

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here