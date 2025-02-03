Finch Black Bar Stool without Back Set of 2

Revitalize your space with this pair of sleek bar stools, featuring a smooth swivel and gas lift for adjustable comfort. The trumpet base in matte black powder-coated steel ensures stability with a modern edge, perfect for any contemporary setting.

Industrial on-trend look Perfect for the kitchen area Gas lift allows you to adjust the height Foot rest provides great Powder coated trumpet foot

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)