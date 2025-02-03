Plump Black Swivel Bar Stool with Open Back

This bar stool is a stylish addition to any bar or kitchen counter. Upholstered in black modern polymer supported by a trumpet base chrome steel, it offers both comfort and durability. With gas lift and swivel features, this stool provides flexibility and ease of use for your seating needs.

Curved back offers a comfortable seating solution Footrest provide comfort Adjustable height and swivel function Fire resistant materials

Number of uses

1

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)