Marketplace.
image 1 of Plump Black Swivel Bar Stool with Open Back

Plump Black Swivel Bar Stool with Open Back

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Plump Black Swivel Bar Stool with Open Back
This bar stool is a stylish addition to any bar or kitchen counter. Upholstered in black modern polymer supported by a trumpet base chrome steel, it offers both comfort and durability. With gas lift and swivel features, this stool provides flexibility and ease of use for your seating needs.
Curved back offers a comfortable seating solutionFootrest provide comfortAdjustable height and swivel functionFire resistant materials

Number of uses

1
Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here