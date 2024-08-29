Avignon Square Bedside Table with 1 Drawer in White

Elevate your bedside storage. Featuring a top and drawer crafted from white painted MDF, this piece offers both style and functionality. Equipped with metal runners and wall mounting capability, it maximizes space efficiency in your bedroom.

Straightforward design with 1 drawer Versatile white colour Convenient size Metal runners for smooth gliding Integrated handle for a clean look

Number of uses

1