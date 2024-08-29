Randolf Bedside Table in Black with Smoked Glass

This bedside table combines sleek design with practical storage. Its top features smoked tempered glass, while the drawer and shelf are crafted from ash black melamine. Supported by a base of matt black rough powder-coated steel, this table includes an open compartment for additional storage. It's a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom.

Tempered smoked glass top Push-to-open drawer for practical storage Black rough powder coated steel cubic frame Black ash look with a wood structure for a natural feel Flat-packed for optimized transport

