Marketplace.
image 1 of Randolf Bedside Table in Black with Smoked Glass
image 1 of Randolf Bedside Table in Black with Smoked Glassimage 2 of Randolf Bedside Table in Black with Smoked Glassimage 3 of Randolf Bedside Table in Black with Smoked Glassimage 4 of Randolf Bedside Table in Black with Smoked Glassimage 5 of Randolf Bedside Table in Black with Smoked Glass

Randolf Bedside Table in Black with Smoked Glass

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£89.99

£89.99/each

Randolf Bedside Table in Black with Smoked Glass
This bedside table combines sleek design with practical storage. Its top features smoked tempered glass, while the drawer and shelf are crafted from ash black melamine. Supported by a base of matt black rough powder-coated steel, this table includes an open compartment for additional storage. It's a stylish and functional addition to any bedroom.
Temperedsmoked glass topPush-to-open drawer for practical storageBlack rough powder coated steel cubic frameBlack ash look with a wood structure for a natural feelFlat-packed for optimized transport

Number of uses

1

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here