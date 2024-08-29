Aspen Coat Hanger in Black

With a frame crafted from matt black rough powder-coated steel, this coat hanger features asymmetrical detail and wall mounting for added convenience. It's a stylish and practical addition to any entryway or hallway.

Vertical wall mounted coat hanger in industrial look Top-to-toe black rough powder coated metal Perfect for the narrowest spaces 5 hooks for jackets and bags

Number of uses

1