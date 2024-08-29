Marketplace.
image 1 of Seaford Black Metal Large Asymmetrical Bookcase with 5 Black Shelves
image 1 of Seaford Black Metal Large Asymmetrical Bookcase with 5 Black Shelvesimage 2 of Seaford Black Metal Large Asymmetrical Bookcase with 5 Black Shelvesimage 3 of Seaford Black Metal Large Asymmetrical Bookcase with 5 Black Shelvesimage 4 of Seaford Black Metal Large Asymmetrical Bookcase with 5 Black Shelvesimage 5 of Seaford Black Metal Large Asymmetrical Bookcase with 5 Black Shelves

Seaford Black Metal Large Asymmetrical Bookcase with 5 Black Shelves

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£194.99

£194.99/each

Seaford Black Metal Large Asymmetrical Bookcase with 5 Black Shelves
Unveil a touch of modern asymmetry with our bookcase, crafted with a matt black steel frame and base, and enhanced by five ash black shelves. It's a contemporary piece designed to add visual interest and functionality to your living space.
Modern industrial designMonochromatic look consisting of a black metal frame with 5 shelves in black ash lookEasy to maintainDanish design exclusively protected for Actona

Number of uses

1

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here