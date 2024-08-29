Seaford Black Metal Large Asymmetrical Bookcase with 5 Black Shelves

Unveil a touch of modern asymmetry with our bookcase, crafted with a matt black steel frame and base, and enhanced by five ash black shelves. It's a contemporary piece designed to add visual interest and functionality to your living space.

Modern industrial design Monochromatic look consisting of a black metal frame with 5 shelves in black ash look Easy to maintain Danish design exclusively protected for Actona

