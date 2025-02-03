Selje Coat Hanger in Black

Revamp your space with this multifunctional coat hanger, featuring a matte black steel frame and base, equipped with two shelves and a clothes bar for optimal organization.

Modern coat hanger with clothes bar Top-to-toe black rough powder coated metal Room for shoes on the shelves Perfect combination of style and function Danish design exclusively protected for Actona

Number of uses

1

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)