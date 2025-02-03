Brent Clothes Rack in Black

Discover the elegance of organization with this sophisticated clothes rack, crafted from matte black powder-coated steel with chrome steel accents. It features a durable shelf and base, along with a clothes bar, for a seamless and stylish wardrobe arrangement

Versatile design Simple form with shoe rack Steady construction Durable chromed rod

Number of uses

1

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)