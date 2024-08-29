Marketplace.
image 1 of Seaford Black Metal Serving Trolley with Glass Top
image 1 of Seaford Black Metal Serving Trolley with Glass Topimage 2 of Seaford Black Metal Serving Trolley with Glass Topimage 3 of Seaford Black Metal Serving Trolley with Glass Topimage 4 of Seaford Black Metal Serving Trolley with Glass Topimage 5 of Seaford Black Metal Serving Trolley with Glass Top

Seaford Black Metal Serving Trolley with Glass Top

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

Seaford Black Metal Serving Trolley with Glass Top
Elevate your hosting game with our serving trolley, featuring a pristine clear tempered glass top and a chic black frosted glass shelf, all framed with a matte black steel base. It's the perfect blend of sophistication and utility for any social gathering.
Exclusive design rightsVersatile style for multiple purposesTransparent hardwearing tempered glassRough powder coated black metal construction for industrial feeling

Number of uses

1

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here