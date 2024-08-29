Katrine Ceramic Coffee Table Set in Black

Explore the sleek design of our rectangular coffee table set, featuring a striking black rough ceramic top. The matte black rough powder-coated steel sledge base provides a sturdy and stylish foundation. This set comes with two pieces, ideal for creating a unified aesthetic in your living space.

Modern clean coffee table set Use it together or separate Ceramic tabletop and powder coated base Heat and scratch resistant

Number of uses

1