Marketplace.
image 1 of Katrine Ceramic Coffee Table Set in Black
image 1 of Katrine Ceramic Coffee Table Set in Blackimage 2 of Katrine Ceramic Coffee Table Set in Blackimage 3 of Katrine Ceramic Coffee Table Set in Blackimage 4 of Katrine Ceramic Coffee Table Set in Blackimage 5 of Katrine Ceramic Coffee Table Set in Black

Katrine Ceramic Coffee Table Set in Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£389.99

£389.99/each

Katrine Ceramic Coffee Table Set in Black
Explore the sleek design of our rectangular coffee table set, featuring a striking black rough ceramic top. The matte black rough powder-coated steel sledge base provides a sturdy and stylish foundation. This set comes with two pieces, ideal for creating a unified aesthetic in your living space.
Modernclean coffee table setUse it together or separateCeramic tabletop and powder coated baseHeat and scratch resistant

Number of uses

1

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here