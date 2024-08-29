Angus Dining Table in Black

With its sleek lines and lightweight construction, this dining table adds a cool, modern touch to any living space. Supported by powder-coated metal legs, the black ash tabletop exudes contemporary style. Let this stylish dining table become the centerpiece of your dining area.

Clean lines and a light structure Tabletop with black ash look Powder coated metal legs Cool and modern dining table Easy maintenance - just use a firmly wrung cloth and wipe clean with mild soapy water

Number of uses

1