Marketplace.
image 1 of Wyre Coffee Table in Black
image 1 of Wyre Coffee Table in Blackimage 2 of Wyre Coffee Table in Blackimage 3 of Wyre Coffee Table in Blackimage 4 of Wyre Coffee Table in Blackimage 5 of Wyre Coffee Table in Black

Wyre Coffee Table in Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£79.99

£79.99/each

Wyre Coffee Table in Black
Accentuate your living area with our round coffee table, which features a textured matt black top. The unique wire base, crafted from matte black steel, adds an industrial yet refined touch, perfect for modern interiors seeking a blend of style and practicality.
Round coffee table balancing a fusion of various decorative elementsTabletop adorned with a black marble lookGeometrical wire base crafted from black steelMade of easy-care materialsFlat-packed for optimised transport

Number of uses

1

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here