Wyre Coffee Table in Black

Accentuate your living area with our round coffee table, which features a textured matt black top. The unique wire base, crafted from matte black steel, adds an industrial yet refined touch, perfect for modern interiors seeking a blend of style and practicality.

Round coffee table balancing a fusion of various decorative elements Tabletop adorned with a black marble look Geometrical wire base crafted from black steel Made of easy-care materials Flat-packed for optimised transport

Number of uses

1