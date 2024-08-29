Malta Ceramic Square Dining Table in White

Indulge in modern sophistication with our elegant dining table, boasting a pristine white ceramic top and a unique trumpet-shaped steel base, designed to be the centerpiece of any dining area.

Stylish square dining table with rounded corners Heat and scratch resistant white ceramic tabletop Round disc base in a white rough powder coated metal Requires low maintenance Comfortably seats 4 people

Number of uses

1