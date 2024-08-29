Marketplace.
image 1 of Infinity Side Table in Matt Black
image 1 of Infinity Side Table in Matt Blackimage 2 of Infinity Side Table in Matt Blackimage 3 of Infinity Side Table in Matt Blackimage 4 of Infinity Side Table in Matt Blackimage 5 of Infinity Side Table in Matt Black

Infinity Side Table in Matt Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£54.99

£54.99/each

Infinity Side Table in Matt Black
Accent your living space with our modern side table, featuring a matt black melamine top. The table is supported by a sturdy base in matt black rough powder-coated steel, offering a sleek and durable addition to any room.
Exclusive design rightsSubtle industrial designTabletop with credible marble lookSupported by a metal base with black powder coated finishThe carefully selected materials are easy to maintain

Number of uses

1

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here