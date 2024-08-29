Strington Tall Side Table in Black

Introducing our sleek side table, a perfect blend of functionality and style with its rough matt black top and sturdy wire base finished in matte black. This piece is a versatile addition to any modern decor.

Cool side table perfect for the modern home Black marble look tabletop Round vertical metal slats side Black rough powder coated metal base Designed by in-house designer Lasse Cha Pedersen and exclusively protected for Actona

Number of uses

1