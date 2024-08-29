Marketplace.
image 1 of Willford Coffee Table in Oak & Black
image 1 of Willford Coffee Table in Oak & Blackimage 2 of Willford Coffee Table in Oak & Blackimage 3 of Willford Coffee Table in Oak & Blackimage 4 of Willford Coffee Table in Oak & Blackimage 5 of Willford Coffee Table in Oak & Black

Willford Coffee Table in Oak & Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£139.99

£139.99/each

Willford Coffee Table in Oak & Black
Step into a realm of elegance with our square coffee table, showcasing a textured matt wild oak effect top . The table stands on a matte black steel base, providing a sturdy yet stylish foundation. An open compartment adds a functional flair to this essential piece, ideal for modern living.
Stylish and practical square coffee tableFeatures open compartmentTabletop in wild oak lookLegs in powder coated Steel for stabilityDanish design exclusively protected for Actona

Number of uses

1

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here