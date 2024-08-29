Willford Coffee Table in Oak & Black

Step into a realm of elegance with our square coffee table, showcasing a textured matt wild oak effect top . The table stands on a matte black steel base, providing a sturdy yet stylish foundation. An open compartment adds a functional flair to this essential piece, ideal for modern living.

Stylish and practical square coffee table Features open compartment Tabletop in wild oak look Legs in powder coated Steel for stability Danish design exclusively protected for Actona

