Marketplace.
image 1 of Seaford Black Metal Bar Table with Oak Top

Seaford Black Metal Bar Table with Oak Top

No ratings yet

Write a review

£94.99

£94.99/each

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Seaford Black Metal Bar Table with Oak Top
Bring a modern edge to your entertainment space with this rectangular bar table. The top is finished in a matt wild oak for a warm, inviting feel, while the sledge base in matte black powder-coated steel adds a contemporary and sturdy touch. This table is perfect for gatherings and adds a stylish statement to any room.
Modern bar table with industrial twistPowder coated black steel sledge baseTabletop with wild oak lookDesigned by Nissens Tegnestue and exclusively protected for Actona

Number of uses

1
Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here