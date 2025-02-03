Seaford Black Metal Bar Table with Oak Top

Bring a modern edge to your entertainment space with this rectangular bar table. The top is finished in a matt wild oak for a warm, inviting feel, while the sledge base in matte black powder-coated steel adds a contemporary and sturdy touch. This table is perfect for gatherings and adds a stylish statement to any room.

Modern bar table with industrial twist Powder coated black steel sledge base Tabletop with wild oak look Designed by Nissens Tegnestue and exclusively protected for Actona

