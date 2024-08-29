Seaford Bookcase with 1 Drawer in Black and Oak

Our bookcase offers a smart design with a matt black steel frame and base, featuring a drawer and two shelves in matt wild oak effect. It includes metal runners for smooth functionality and an office desk top for added convenience, perfect for enhancing productivity in any home or office setting.

Exclusive design rights Supported by a powder coated metal frame Storage space for bits and bobs in drawer Made of carefully selected materials Easy to maintain

Number of uses

1