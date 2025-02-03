Seaford Clothes Rack with 4 Shelves in Black and Oak

Introducing a stylish storage solution: a clothes rack with four matte wild oak shelves, a sturdy matte black steel base, and a clothes bar. Its unique asymmetrical design adds a modern twist to any interior.

Open back wardrobe with asymmetric shelving Clothes bar for hangers 4 shelves with wild oak look Frame in black rough powder coated metal Flat-packed for optimised transport

Number of uses

1

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)