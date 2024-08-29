Seaford Clothes Rack with 3 Shelves in Black and Oak

Add a touch of elegance to your room with this chic clothes rack, featuring a matte black steel frame and base. It includes three spacious shelves with a wild oak effect finish, offering a sophisticated way to display and organize your attire.

Supported by a metal base with a powder coated appearance Made of carefully selected materials there are easy to maintain Exclusive design rights Featuring a striking wood effect this piece has the personality to blend with many styles of decor

Number of uses

1