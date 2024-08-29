Marketplace.
image 1 of Seaford Black Metal Clothes Rack with 2 Oak Shelves
image 1 of Seaford Black Metal Clothes Rack with 2 Oak Shelvesimage 2 of Seaford Black Metal Clothes Rack with 2 Oak Shelvesimage 3 of Seaford Black Metal Clothes Rack with 2 Oak Shelvesimage 4 of Seaford Black Metal Clothes Rack with 2 Oak Shelvesimage 5 of Seaford Black Metal Clothes Rack with 2 Oak Shelves

Seaford Black Metal Clothes Rack with 2 Oak Shelves

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£84.99

£84.99/each

Seaford Black Metal Clothes Rack with 2 Oak Shelves
Organize your attire with sophistication using this clothes rack, which features a matte black powder-coated steel frame and base. It includes two shelves with a matt wild oak finish, perfect for storing folded items, and a clothes bar for hanging garments. The dimensions provide a compact yet functional design, ideal for any modern living space.
Supported by a metal base with a powder coated appearanceMade of carefully selected materials there are easy to maintainExclusive design rightsFeaturing a striking wood effect this piece has the personality to blend with many styles of decor

Number of uses

1

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here