Seaford Black Metal Clothes Rack with 2 Oak Shelves

Organize your attire with sophistication using this clothes rack, which features a matte black powder-coated steel frame and base. It includes two shelves with a matt wild oak finish, perfect for storing folded items, and a clothes bar for hanging garments. The dimensions provide a compact yet functional design, ideal for any modern living space.

Supported by a metal base with a powder coated appearance Made of carefully selected materials there are easy to maintain Exclusive design rights Featuring a striking wood effect this piece has the personality to blend with many styles of decor

Number of uses

1