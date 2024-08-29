Gila Square Coffee Table with Open Shelf in Oak & Black

Introducing a stunning centerpiece for your living space, this square coffee table combines a matte wild oak effect finish with a sleek black shelf. The robust matte black steel base provides a solid foundation, offering both style and substance.

Modern chic and practical coffee table Shelf for small storage has a max weight capability of 20 kg Square metal base ensures sturdiness Easy-care surface simply use a firmly wrung cloth and wipe clean Danish design exclusively protected for Actona

