Seaford Black Metal Clothes Rack with 5 Oak Shelves

Maximize your storage with this stylish clothes rack, which features a durable matte black powder-coated steel frame and base. It comes equipped with five shelves finished in matt wild oak, providing ample space for organizing accessories and folded clothing. The clothes bar is perfect for hanging items, ensuring your wardrobe essentials are neatly displayed and easily accessible.

Supported by a metal base with a powder coated appearance Made of carefully selected materials that are easy to maintain Exclusive design rights Featuring a striking wood effect this piece has the personality to blend with many styles of decor

