Marketplace.
image 1 of Seaford Black Metal Clothes Rack with 5 Oak Shelves

Seaford Black Metal Clothes Rack with 5 Oak Shelves

No ratings yet

Write a review

£164.99

£164.99/each

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Seaford Black Metal Clothes Rack with 5 Oak Shelves
Maximize your storage with this stylish clothes rack, which features a durable matte black powder-coated steel frame and base. It comes equipped with five shelves finished in matt wild oak, providing ample space for organizing accessories and folded clothing. The clothes bar is perfect for hanging items, ensuring your wardrobe essentials are neatly displayed and easily accessible.
Supported by a metal base with a powder coated appearanceMade of carefully selected materials that are easy to maintainExclusive design rightsFeaturing a striking wood effect this piece has the personality to blend with many styles of decor

Number of uses

1
Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here