Newcastle Serving Trolley in Matt Black

This serving trolley is a versatile addition to your home. Crafted with a top, 3 shelves, and base in matt black rough powder-coated steel, it exudes modern sophistication. With an asymmetrical detail, this trolley adds both style and functionality to your living space.

Top-to-toe metal kitchen trolley for an industrial look Modern simplistic and fits most spaces Exclusive design rights Great versatile storage space Each shelf has a maximum weight capability of 15 kg.

Number of uses

1