Marketplace.
image 1 of Roxby Bar Stool in Oak Set of 2

Roxby Bar Stool in Oak Set of 2

No ratings yet

Write a review

£219.99

£219.99/each

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Roxby Bar Stool in Oak Set of 2
This round coffee table set is a perfect duo for your living room. Crafted with a top and base in lacquered bamboo this set exudes natural elegance. It offers both functionality and sophistication to your space.
Elegant bar stool with a retro sentimentRounded seat with curved backrestAll-black oak look with textureBlack lacquered oak veneer seat and backBlack lacquered wooden base with footrest

Number of uses

1
Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here