Seaford TV Unit 2 Drawers in Black & Oak

Upgrade your home with this chic TV unit, featuring a durable matt wild oak effect top and two spacious drawers. The matte black steel frame and base ensure stability, while the metal runners and full extension drawers provide ease of use. Its compact size and sleek design make it a versatile addition to any modern living space.

Supported by a metal base with a powder coated appearance A tv unit of carefully selected materials easy to maintain Exclusive design rights Featuring a striking wood effect it has the personality to blend with many styles of decor

