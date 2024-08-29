Brad Swivel Office/Desk Chair with Armrest in Brown

Embrace comfort and style with our Brad desk chair, featuring plush camel Preston fabric and a sleek 5-star base in matte black. Designed with armrests, brake castors, and adjustable settings for a personalized seating experience

Modern desk chair in a sophisticated look Camel brown microfiber fabric with a special coating for that raw look Higher backrest and armrests for comfort Features gas lift tilt knob and swivel function Seat height can be adjusted from 48 to 57 5 cm

Number of uses

1