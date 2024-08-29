Roxby Round Dining Table in Oak 140x76cm

Elevate your dining experience with our round table, which pairs a classic oak veneer top with a tastefully stained oak base. The design radiates a warm, inviting ambiance, perfect for both casual and formal settings in a modern home.

Uncluttered and inviting profile Perfect for smaller spaces Easy-care tabletop in lacquered veneer Durable legs Comfortably seats 4 people

