Marketplace.
image 1 of Roxby Round Dining Table in Oak 140x76cm
image 1 of Roxby Round Dining Table in Oak 140x76cmimage 2 of Roxby Round Dining Table in Oak 140x76cmimage 3 of Roxby Round Dining Table in Oak 140x76cmimage 4 of Roxby Round Dining Table in Oak 140x76cmimage 5 of Roxby Round Dining Table in Oak 140x76cm

Roxby Round Dining Table in Oak 140x76cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£349.99

£349.99/each

Roxby Round Dining Table in Oak 140x76cm
Elevate your dining experience with our round table, which pairs a classic oak veneer top with a tastefully stained oak base. The design radiates a warm, inviting ambiance, perfect for both casual and formal settings in a modern home.
Uncluttered and inviting profilePerfect for smaller spacesEasy-care tabletop in lacquered veneerDurable legsComfortably seats 4 people

Number of uses

1

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here