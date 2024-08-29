Melissa Lounge Chair in Navy Blue

Introducing the Melissa Lounge ChairÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã‚Âsophisticated comfort for modern living. Upholstered in naby blue fabric and supported by a sleek black powder-coated steel base, it offers both style and relaxation. With pocket springs for added comfort, this chair is perfect for any contemporary space.

Elegant lounge chair with a lightweight look Upholstered in a vibrant navy blue velvet fabric Pocket springs ensure great comfort Made of fire resistant materials Designed by Nissens Tegnestue and exclusively protected for Actona

