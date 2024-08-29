Oakfield lounge chair in Beige Fabic with Black Legs

This lounge chair is a harmonious blend of comfort and style. Upholstered in beige fabric and supported by a base of matt black rough powder-coated steel, it offers both elegance and durability. With pocket springs for added comfort, this chair is perfect for relaxation and lounging.

Rich padding wrapped in a beige bouclÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™Â© fabric with a luxurious curly structure Slim frame made of black powder coated steel Seat made with pocket springs for extra comfort Made of fire resistant materials FSC certified

