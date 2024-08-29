Marketplace.
image 1 of Shetland Tall Narrow 3 Drawer Bookcase
image 1 of Shetland Tall Narrow 3 Drawer Bookcaseimage 2 of Shetland Tall Narrow 3 Drawer Bookcaseimage 3 of Shetland Tall Narrow 3 Drawer Bookcaseimage 4 of Shetland Tall Narrow 3 Drawer Bookcaseimage 5 of Shetland Tall Narrow 3 Drawer Bookcase

Shetland Tall Narrow 3 Drawer Bookcase

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£189.99

£189.99/each

Shetland Tall Narrow 3 Drawer Bookcase
Tall Narrow 3 Drawer bookcase. Enchanting with its simple elegance, Ingenious shape complemented by elegant decor - a perfect marriage. This collection with sharp lines and a bold feeling, fills every living room space requirement.
Laminated board ( resistant to damage and scratchesmoisture and high temperature )Easy self assemblyModern handle free solutionEasy glide drawer runners

Number of uses

1

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here