4KIDS 2 Door 1 Drawer Cupboard with 2 Open Shelves with Lemon Handles

2 door 1 drawer cupboard with 2 open shelves in light oak and white high gloss with lemon handles. This neutral and functional kids collection is perfect for all age groups, finished in light oak and stunning white high gloss. Clever design with 2 doors and I drawer this unit has 2 open shelf display areas.

Laminated board (resistant to damage and scratches moisture and high temperature) High gloss finish on fronts Handles comes in 4 different colours Easy self assembly Decorative gently rounded MDF mouldings

Number of uses

1

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)