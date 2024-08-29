Brooklyn Cabinet with 3 Doors and 1 Drawer in Walnut and Dark Matera Grey

An eccentric design that has an industrial feel to it. This cabinet features 1 drawer and 3 doors that opens to reveal shelving/storage space. The Brooklyn collection is made with laminated chipboard which is resistant to scratches, damage, moisture and high temperatures.

Laminated board (resistant to moisture and damage) Has an industrial theme Easy self assembly Made in Poland

Number of uses

1