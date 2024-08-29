Toronto Low Glazed 2 Door Display Cabinet with Internal Shelves (inc. Plexi Lighting)

Low Glazed 2 Door Display cabinet with internal shelves, High Gloss with San Remo Oak inset (inc. Plexi Lighting). A delightful low glazed display cabinet that has many features including soft close doors, internal LED lighting and adjustable shelves. Warm and yet cool living and dining collection in white High Gloss with San Remo Oak inset.

Laminated board ( resistant to damage and scratches moisture and high temperature ) Modern handle free solution Easy self assembly

