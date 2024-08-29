Marketplace.
Fribo Tall Narrow 1 Door 3 Drawer Glazed Display Cabinet in Oak

Fribo Tall Narrow 1 Door 3 Drawer Glazed Display Cabinet in Oak
A glazed display case with a simple shape with lots of practical solutions is a proposal from the Fribo collection. The site has three spacious drawers with the possibility of full extension, and the handle-free system used in them will allow for comfortable use of the furniture. The body is universal , which means that it is extremely practical , it can be installed so that it opens to the left or right - the choice is yours. The interior of the site can be beautifully illuminated with energy-saving LED lighting (sold separately), placed behind glass shelves or under the top crown, it is a perfect base for decorations and creates an atmospheric atmosphere. The front has toughened safety glass.The simple, minimalist form of the furniture will work in modern interiors, and the alpine white decor will allow for countless color combinations in the interior of the room. The furniture is made of laminated chipboard, resistant to moisture, scratches, damage and high temperature. The program is available in two color versions: Alpine White and Golden Ribbeck Oak.
Body and front: Laminated particle boardHandle: Handle-free systemHinges: Cup - shapedRunners: ball - full extensionFeet: Plastic

