Luci 4 Door Tall Display Cabinet LH (including LED lighting) in Platinum and Oak

A high display window is a piece of furniture for people who value functionality combined with an interesting design. The interior of the site hides a lot of storage space, as well as a space behind the glass, where you can display interesting accessories and beautifully highlight them with optional lighting (sold separately). The furniture uses an ergonomic handle-free solution , accessories with a soft close and tempered glass , which allows for safe use of the furniture.

Constructional lighting (sold together) is a great advantage of the display case from the Luci collection , which gives the block a unique character. The site is available in two versions: left and right.

The Luci collection is available in two color versions: Artisan Oak / Gray Cosmos and Artisan Oak / Alpine White.