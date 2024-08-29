Luci 4 Door Tall Display Cabinet RH (including LED lighting) in Platinum and Oak

A tall display cabinet with glazing in a geometric shape and a modern combination of Artisan Oak and Gray Cosmos decor is a solution for people looking for a unique and timeless style. The inside of the site has a lot of storage space, as well as a space behind the glass, where you can display interesting accessories and additionally emphasize their charm with optional lighting (sold separately). The furniture uses an ergonomic handle-free solution , soft-close accessories and tempered glass. The big advantage of the display case from the Luci collection is the constructional lighting (sold together), which gives the block a unique, but very subtle look. The site is available in two versions: left and right. The Luci collection is available in two color versions: Artisan Oak / Gray Cosmos and Artisan Oak / Alpine White.

Body/Front: Laminated chipboard Handle: Handle-free system Hinges: Soft close Feet: plastic Construction lighting: Polarus micro

